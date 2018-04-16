International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Completes First Extended Credit Facility Review for Chad and Approves US$ 51 Million Disbursement

Performance under the ECF-supported program has been satisfactory, reflecting strong commitment by the authorities.

On April 13, 2018, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed the first review of Chad’s economic performance under the program supported by an Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement. Completion of this review enables the immediate disbursement of SDR 35.05 million (about US$51 million). This brings total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 70.1 million (about US$99.8 million). The Board also approved the authorities’ request to waive the non-observance of the continuous performance criterion on the non-accumulation of new external payments arrears, and to rephase the planned disbursements.

Chad’s ECF arrangement was originally approved by the Executive Board on June 30, 2017 (see Press Release No. 17/257) for SDR 224.32 million (about US$ 312.1 million or 160 percent of Chad’s quota). The ECF-supported program aims to help Chad restore macroeconomic stability and lay the foundation for robust and inclusive growth. It will also contribute to the regional effort to restore and preserve external stability for the Central African Economic and Monetary Union (CEMAC).

Following the Executive Board’s discussion on Chad, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Acting Chair and Deputy Managing Director, made the following statement:

“Performance under the ECF-supported program has been satisfactory, reflecting strong commitment by the authorities. All end-June performance criteria and most end-September indicative targets were met, although small external arrears accumulated. Progress is underway on the structural reform agenda. Most structural benchmarks have been implemented (notably the submission of the National Development Plan) but the authorities should accelerate the pace of implementation.

“In February 2018 an agreement in principle was reached to restructure debt to a private external creditor, a key element of the authorities’ strategy. It is expected to yield the necessary financing for the program and firmly restore external debt sustainability.

“Moving forward, the authorities are determined to implement a comprehensive fiscal strategy to stabilize the fiscal position, foster non-oil growth, and reduce banking sector vulnerabilities. The main pillars of the strategy include (i) better managing the wage bill, (ii) paying down domestic debt and clearing domestic arrears, (iii) increasing domestic revenue mobilization, (iv) improving public financial management and (v) addressing structural weaknesses in some of the domestic banks.

“Chad’s program is supported by the implementation of policies and reforms by the regional institutions which are critical to the success of the program. These include tighter monetary policy, elimination of statutory advances, and sound bank regulation and supervision, and firm controls over the extension of credit to banks.”

