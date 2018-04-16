New Permanent Representative of Tunisia presents credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the United Nations (Vienna), Mr. Mohamed Mezghani, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Mr. Yury Fedotov.

During his career, Mr. Mezghani has served in various capacities, among them:

Ambassador, General Director of Political and Economic Affairs and Cooperation with Europe, the European Union and the Mediterranean (2016-2018); Member of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Cabinet (2016); Ambassador of Tunisia to Spain (2013-2016); Director of Relations with European countries not of the European Union and Russia at the General Directorate of Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2012-2013); General Manager of a Euro-Mediterranean company specialized in Logistics and International Transport (2010-2012); Ambassador, General Consul of Tunisia to Marseille (2007-2010); Ambassador of Tunisia to Malta (2005-2007); Official Representative to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Director of Relations with the European Union and the Mediterranean (2001-2005).

Additionally, between 2001-2005, Mr. Mezghani served as the Head of several Tunisian delegations, including the Association Committee Tunisia-EU; the Joint Committee Tunisia-EU in charge of Social Affairs and Migration; the Negotiations of the Action Plan Tunisia-EU within the Framework of the European Neighbourhood Policy; for the Negotiations of the Free Trade Agreement between Tunisia and EFTA countries; the Negotiations of a Free Trade Area Agreement between the Arab Mediterranean countries.

Mr. Mezghani also served as Minister Counsellor, Deputy Ambassador of Tunisia to the European Union in Brussels (1993-1999); Director in charge of relations with the European Economic Community, European Organisations and Mediterranean Institutions at the General Directorate of Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1992-1993); Deputy Director in charge of relations with the European Economic Community at the General Directorate of Europe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1989-1992).

Mr. Mezghani graduated from the National Institute of Administration (ENA) with the rank of Counsellor of Public Services (1987) and studied at the Brussels Institute for European Studies (1998).

Mr. Mezghani is married and has two children.

