She Leads Africa Accelerator 2018 set to provide training and funding for women led technology enabled businesses

Applications are now open for the She Leads Africa (https://SheLeadsAfrica.org) Accelerator 2018, a 3-month program designed to identify, support and fund the next generation of Nigeria’s brightest entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs building technology enabled businesses across Nigeria are eligible to apply for coaching, networking opportunities and the chance to receive funding for their business.
The 2018 Accelerator (http://SheLeadsAfrica.org/accelerator) will consist of three 1-week residencies in Lagos where entrepreneurs will receive training from the SLA team, business leaders and experts. During these residencies, trainings will be focused on business strategy, growth, marketing, finance and distribution. Participants will also receive a host of on and offline training, features in local and international media, and an opportunity to pitch their business to stakeholders and investors.
Since its inception, the SLA Accelerator has trained over 30 entrepreneurs and given out over ₦15 million in funding. Some of the judges, mentors and advisors who have participated in the Program include Aliko Dangote (Chairman of Dangote Group), Mo Abudu (Founder of Ebony Life TV) and Ben White (Founder of Venture Capital for Africa).
Founder of Fresh Direct and first place winner of the 2016 Accelerator Program, Angel Adelaja, said “[The SLA Accelerator] was like a condensed Masters Program. I am so different now and our company is thinking and strategizing differently.” Oluwadara Adekunle, founder of FarmTies and first place winner of the 2017 Accelerator Program, said “the SLA accelerator really helped with defining my business and creating our process of operations. My team and I are able to streamline and focus on our core competence in achieving our business objectives.”
The 2018 SLA Accelerator is run in partnership with the Work in Progress! Alliance (https://goo.gl/c1vZ5a) – a consortium of Oxfam (www.Oxfam.org), Butterfly Works (www.ButterflyWorks.org) and VC4A (https://VC4A.com) focused on driving job creation and youth employment in Nigeria. The Accelerator is also supported by Lagos Innovates (http://LagosInnovates.ng), an initiative of Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) (www.LSETF.ng).
Eligibility requirements and more program details can be found at http://SheLeadsAfrica.org/accelerator. Applications close on May 20 at 11:59pm WAT.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Venture Capital for Africa (VC4A).
About She Leads Africa:
She Leads Africa (www.SheLeadsAfrica.org) is a social enterprise dedicated to supporting young African women and their journey towards professional success through online content and offline programs. SLA has a community of more than 450,000 members in over 30 countries across Africa and has been featured on CNN (https://goo.gl/Gj7Lyh), CNBC Africa (https://goo.gl/Khp3vA), Black Enterprise (https://goo.gl/EBXUD3) and Fox Business (https://goo.gl/2o6W9P). Those interested in learning more about the learning opportunities She Leads Africa offers should join the online community at http://SheLeadsAfrica.org/join.
About Work In Progress! Alliance:
The Work in Progress! Alliance (https://goo.gl/c1vZ5a) is focused on unlocking the economic potential of young women and men in Egypt, Nigeria and Somalia. The project aims to enable them to generate sustainable and living incomes – by finding regular employment or starting enterprises. Alliance partners include Oxfam (www.Oxfam.org), VC4A (Venture Capital for Africa) (https://VC4A.com) and Butterfly Works (www.ButterflyWorks.org). As part of the project, VC4A partners with local accelerators and works to strengthen local investor networks.
About Lagos Innovates and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund:
Lagos Innovates (http://LagosInnovates.ng) is an initiative of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, (www.LSETF.ng) was established to help position Lagos State as a global centre for technology startups in Africa. It is focused on helping founders, developers and investors with access to learning resources, early stage investment capital, peer networks and high quality workspaces and infrastructure.
