South Africa is opposed to the air strikes being conducted in the territory of Syria

The South African Government has noted with grave concern the airstrikes conducted by the United Kingdom, the United States and French military in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.



From the onset, when the Syrian crisis broke out, South Africa has consistently and constsantly called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria cannot be a justification for military airstrikes in a territory of a sovereign state without the authorisation of the UNSC. In the same vein, South Africa condemns the use of chemical weapons by any party in the Syrian territory.

Advertisement

We remain steadfast in our principled position that the issue should be resolved in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

We urge all members of the UNSC to shoulder their UN Charter mandate for the maintenance of international peace and security and double all efforts towards a peaceful non-military solution that respects and guarantees the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.