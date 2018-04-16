South Africa: Statement by the Minister in the Presidency, Planning Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on behalf of the Inter Ministerial Committee on State Funerals on the arrangements for the Memorial and Funeral Service of Dr Zola Skweyiya

It is profoundly sad that in a short space of time of losing Mama Winnie, the country has lost another outstanding revolutionary. Dr Skweyiya passed away on 11 April 2018 at the age of 75.

Dr Zola Skweyiya, a courageous fighters who fought for social justice in South Africa, played a pivotal role, in strengthening the foundational process and crafting the cornerstone of our democracy, the Constitution.

He served as Minister of Public Service and Administration (1994 – 1999) under President Nelson Mandela and then as Minister of Social Development (1999 – 2009) during President Thabo Mbeki’s administration. In 2009, Skweyiya was appointed as high commissioner of South Africa to the UK and Ireland.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral, Category 1 for Dr Zola Skweyiya. The Official Memorial Service will take place on the 18 April 2018. The venue and time of the Memorial Service will be announced shortly. The funeral service will take place on the 21 April 2018 at CRC Church, Corner Lynnwood road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive, Pretoria.

The chairperson of the Inter ministerial committee Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said “our nation owes a great debt to the many selfless champions such as Zola Skweyiya for their contribution in the struggle for a just and equitable society.”

Further logistical details on the Memorial Service and funeral arrangements will be communicated soon.

