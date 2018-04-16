Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on attack against United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Timbuktu, Mali:

The Secretary-General condemns the attack on the MINUSMA and French operation Barkhane’s camps in Timbuktu on 14 April, during which one peacekeeper from Burkina Faso was killed, and seven peacekeepers, seven French soldiers and two Malian civilians were injured. It was the largest attack on MINUSMA since its deployment and the third attack against the Mission this month.

The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the Government of Burkina Faso, and the family and loved ones of the deceased, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. He pays tribute to the courage of the men and women serving in MINUSMA, Malian and international forces at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Advertisement

The Secretary-General calls on the Malian authorities as well as the signatory armed groups to the peace agreement to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack, so that they can be brought to justice as swiftly as possible. He recalls that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and that those trying to obstruct the peace process may be subject to sanctions. These acts will not deter MINUSMA’s determination to support the Malian people in their quest for peace and stability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.