The Maison Cartier opens its Ephemeral Boutique in Marrakech

Cartier comes to Marrakech:

From the 25th March to the 25th May 2018, Cartier (www.Cartier.com) will be opening the doors of its ephemeral boutique in the heart of Marrakech at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. A unique spot surrounded by 20 hectares of fragrant gardens and olive groves with the scenery of the Atlas mountains providing the perfect backdrop.

“Cartier is delighted to open its doors in the heart of Marrakech, a first for the Maison. Here, on the edge of the desert, Cartier presents its creations in a setting that pays tribute to Moroccan culture. This stunning boutique is a way of allowing the Maison to shine whilst sharing an art of living, and celebrating our long friendship with this magnificent country”, said Alessandro Patti, Managing Director of Cartier Africa.

Two areas have been created around the deck placed on the hotel’s central lake: on one side the boutique and its Cartier bell boy, on the other, a terrace designed for guests to lounge and enjoy the moment.

On the walls of the boutique, the gold-coloured back-lit mashrabiya – a traditional motif presented in the most modern of ways, involving hours of meticulous work by craftsmen – is evocative of the facade of the Casablanca boutique.

Inside the boutique, elegance and savoir-faire, signatures of the Maison, are combined with the emblematic codes of Moroccan craftsmanship: berber rugs, tataoui walls, hammered copper, and openwork metal lanterns.

At the centre of the terrace is a specially designed Cartier table football: a unique creation where the figurines have been replaced by Cartier bell boys.

It is in this unique setting, reflecting the atmosphere of the Ochre City, that we find the iconic Cartier creations: Love, Juste Un Clou, Panthère, and Santos. A subtle mix of moods and materials, of colours and light, evokes in this place of spellbinding beauty an invitation to dream and to travel.

A prestigious event, the ephemeral boutique will allow Cartier to express its pioneering spirit and dynamism that has been present since its very beginning and to welcome a cosmopolitan clientele.

