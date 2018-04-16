United Nations expert group on mercenaries to visit Chad

The United Nations Working Group on the use of mercenaries will undertake its first visit to Chad from 16 to 23 April.

The delegation, comprising Patricia Arias and Saeed Mokbil, will be in the country to assess the activities of mercenaries and foreign fighters, and their impact on human rights. They will also examine the existing regulatory framework regarding private military and security companies.

The Working Group will hold meetings in the capital, N’djamena, with Government officials, members of civil society and non-governmental organizations, particularly those working on human rights and humanitarian affairs. They will also meet members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of UN agencies.

The delegation will share its preliminary observations at a news conference on Monday, 23 April at 14:00 local time at the United Nations Development Programme (conference room) in Farcha, N’djamena. Access to the news conference is strictly limited to journalists.

The Working Group will present its findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2018.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).