Seychelles: President Faure addresses the Commonwealth Youth Forum

President Danny Faure attended the opening of the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London this morning, and addressed the plenary session.

He spoke on the theme ‘Building a Prosperous Future for All’ and how young people are vital to the Commonwealth’s inclusive and equitable development agenda. Focussing on sustainability and conservation related initiatives in Seychelles, the President provided various examples of successful youth-led and youth-engaging projects in Seychelles.

“Young people – you are the future. As policy-makers and leaders, we have a responsibility to ensure that you are placed at the centre of development. Youth mainstreaming is essential to inclusive development outcomes and Seychelles recognises young people as key participants in our Nation’s progress,” said President Faure.

“The engagement of young people being part of various initiatives and youth-led organisations is proof that young people in Seychelles are committed to the promotion and application of sustainability – not only for Seychelles but also for the world. The Government has an important role to play in contributing to this active citizenship,” continued President Faure.

President Faure is in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018. The week of CHOGM begins with four forum events, including the Commonwealth Youth Forum. It provides an opportunity for the young people of the Commonwealth to come together and bring forward meaningful recommendations to the Heads of Government meeting. The Forum is focussed around CHOGM's four themes: prosperity, security, sustainability, and fairness.

