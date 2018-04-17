Seychelles: President Faure meets with the Prime Minister of Malta

As part of the bilateral talks held in the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018, in London this week, President Danny Faure met with the Prime Minister of Malta and current Commonwealth Chair-in-Office, Dr. Joseph Muscat.

During the meeting President Faure and Dr Muscat reviewed some of the issues they discussed in Malta last year, during the “Our Ocean Conference”, which included efforts in drug prevention, development in the energy sector, tourism and waste management; issues that both our Small Island Developing States share.

The Prime Minister of Malta expressed his interests to actively engage with Seychelles in sharing best practices, bilateral training, and investment opportunities in these areas.

Editor’s Note: The Chair-in-Office is the leader of the Commonwealth country that hosts a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The two-year role comes into effect at the start of the CHOGM.

