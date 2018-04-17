United States Embassy in Addis Ababa to Hold First Annual U.S. Government Exchange Program Alumni Conference

The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa is organizing the first annual gathering of U.S. government exchange program alumni at the UNECA Conference Center. Approximately 250 alumni of various exchange programs are expected to attend. Ambassador Michael Raynor will deliver opening remarks, followed by a series of events and discussions to build connections and cooperation among our alumni, who represent every region of Ethiopia.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites the media to cover the opening session.

Date: April 21, 2018

Time: 08:45 am

Venue: UNECA Conference Center

Advertisement

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (091 150 9522) or Ali Suleiman (091 150 9510) no later than 4:00pm on Thursday April 19, 2018

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.