Boost for German-Tanzanian business and investment ties

To promote and facilitate business relations between Germany and Tanzania, the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), on April 16 officially opened an office in Dar es Salaam under the name of “AHK Services Eastern Africa Ltd.”

The office will foster German-Tanzanian trade relations and be a focal point for German companies looking for business opportunities in Tanzania and vice versa. The office will be headed by Dr. Jennifer Schwarz and will offer a broad range of services to Tanzanian and German companies.

On the occasion of the official opening, a high ranking delegation from Germany visited Dar es Salaam. The delegation was headed by Dr. Martin Wansleben, CEO of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK). With Germany being the economic powerhouse in Europe and one of the world’s leading industrial powers, DIHK represents the entirety of German companies. The visiting delegation also included Ms. Tanja Gönner, Head of GIZ “Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit” (German Agency for International Cooperation Services). For the United Republic of Tanzania the Honorable Mr. Charles John Mwaijage, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment attended the opening as Guests of Honor.

The AHK office in Dar Es Salaam is funded by the German Federal Government.

In a joint message to the media, Dr. Jennifer Schwarz and the German Ambassador, Dr. Detlef Waechter, highlighted the increasing interest of German companies in doing business with Tanzania. “Germany and Tanzania have been close friends and partners for a long time. Tanzania is a rapidly growing emerging market and offers tremendous opportunities for German businesses. Several German companies have already established business links with Tanzania, but we want to attract more companies from Germany by offering them the services they need in order to start their business in Tanzania. Tanzanian companies, which are interested in establishing business links to Germany, will also be supported. That is what the office will do!”

The new office is located on Chole Road, Masaki (junction Chole Road / Slipway Road) and will be open for the public as of today, April 17th, 2018.

