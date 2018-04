South Africa: Transfer of the Director-General: State Security Agency to Correctional Services

A decision has been taken to transfer the Director-General of the State Security Agency, Mr Arthur Fraser to the Department of Correctional Services.

The transfer follows consultation between President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Minister of State Security, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Mr Fraser on the suitable location of the Director-General. The transfer has been agreed upon with Mr Fraser and will be effective with immediate effect.

Mr Loyiso Jafta has been appointed to act as the Director-General of the State Security Agency until the appointment process for the post is finalised. Mr Jafta holds a B Luris degree from the Walter Sisulu University and has extensive experience in the intelligence field which dates back to his days in Umkhonto WeSizwe where he served as an analyst in the Department of Intelligence and Security (DIS).

Mr Jafta has served in numerous roles which include as an analyst within the Counter Intelligence division of the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Client Liaison Officer at the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (NICOC), Convenor of the Provincial Intelligence Coordinating Committee (PICOC) for KwaZulu Natal and has been tasked with responsibility over the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) and International Relations, Peace and Security (ICPS) clusters as a member of the Policy Coordination and Advisory Services (PCAS) unit in the Presidency. Furthermore, Mr Jafta has served as head of the National Communication Centre (NCC), a signals intelligence entity that fell under the National Intelligence Agency and has led the policy framework on matters incidental to persons in remand detention.

The President and Minister are confident that Mr Jafta is a suitable candidate to provide guided focus to the practical implementation of the institution’s legal mandate and that he will capably lead the State Security Agency in the period in which he serves as the acting Director-General.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.