South Sudan: Visit of the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Bintou Keita

By
APO
-
0

The UN Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita, is visiting South Sudan this week and will hold a press conference in Juba on Thursday.

  

Date:          Thursday 19 April 2018
Venue:       Juba Conference room –Tomping
Time:         3-4pm

Advertisement

Journalists are very welcome to attend and are kindly asked to come with a valid press card/ID no later than 2.45pm.

The press conference will be carried live on Radio Miraya and can be accessed on the TuneIn app as well as directly from the UNMISS website: https://UNMISS.UNMISSIONS.org/audio

 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Media files
United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)
Download logo
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR