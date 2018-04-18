South Sudan: Visit of the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Bintou Keita

The UN Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita, is visiting South Sudan this week and will hold a press conference in Juba on Thursday.

Date: Thursday 19 April 2018

Venue: Juba Conference room –Tomping

Time: 3-4pm

Journalists are very welcome to attend and are kindly asked to come with a valid press card/ID no later than 2.45pm.

The press conference will be carried live on Radio Miraya and can be accessed on the TuneIn app as well as directly from the UNMISS website: https://UNMISS.UNMISSIONS.org/audio

