Committee calls for Better Safety Procedures following the death of South African Actor, Odwa Shweni

The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture has called for better and safer working conditions in the arts industry following the tragic death of Mr Odwa Shweni on Thursday 12 April 2018.

Mr Shweni is believed to have lost his footing which lead to his untimely death at the Sterkspruit Waterfall in the Drakensberg KwaZulu-Natal during a movie rehearsal.

Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Xoliswa Tom, said that “the untimely death of Mr Shweni raises many questions about the safety procedures during filming and rehearsals, and this is a matter that should be looked in to with all urgency”.

The Committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Shweni and wishes them strength during this difficult time.

