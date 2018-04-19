European Ambassadors conclude a visit to Abyei

The Ambassadors of the European Union, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Sweden, Norway and the Special Envoy of Norway to Sudan and South Sudan concluded a two day visit to Abyei.

The objective of the visit was to examine the political, security, development and humanitarian situation on the ground. The European diplomats held meetings with the leaders of Ngok Dinka and Misserya and Dinka Agok, representatives of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), the UN Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism (JBVMM) and other UN agencies and NGOs.

During their stay the European diplomats visited Todach and Agok. They had a walk around the Amiet common market and visited projects related to health and the empowerment of women.

The European delegation expressed its concern about the situation of the people in Abyei. The European diplomats agreed that there is need for improved basic services especially in the areas of water, education, health and rule of law.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Sudan.