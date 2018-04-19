National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) set to expand reach by opening new offices

The Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration/Monitoring and Evaluation welcomes plans by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to open new offices and thus reach more of South Africa’s youth.

The NYDA has announced that in collaboration with some district municipalities, it will be opening a number of new offices in the 2018/2019 financial year. While discussions are ongoing, the NYDA envisages one office in every district municipality. Since its inception, the committee has highlighted problems with the small number of NYDA offices and their location, as most were in urban areas far from the majority of unemployed youth.

“The expansion of offices will ensure that unemployed youth have direct access to the agency’s offices and services. This can only bode well for dealing effectively with the high unemployment rate among the youth,” said Ms Mina Lesoma, the Acting Chairperson of the committee.

The increase in donor funding is also welcomed, as the committee has always highlighted the need to source other revenue streams to add impetus to the agency’s work. The national fiscus is currently stretched, which also impacts on the ability to appropriate adequate funding to address the worrying trend of youth unemployment in the country.

The committee has called for a coordinated effort from government departments to deal with youth unemployment. The committee urges the NYDA to increase engagements with government departments to ensure that this challenge is tackled harmoniously.

The NYDA board’s speedy appointment of a chief executive officer is also welcomed, as it will ensure the continuation of the good governance established over the past few years. The committee congratulates Mr Wassem Carrim on his appointment, believing that the experience he gained as NYDA’s chief financial officer will be of benefit and will ensure that the NYDA continues to offer services that have a positive impact on the lives of the youth.

