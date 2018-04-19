Seychelles: President Faure delivers remarks at Chatham House

Upon invitation of the Royal Institute of International Affairs of Chatham House, the President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, delivered remarks at Chatham House this morning on “Lessons from Seychelles on Strengthening Institutions for Development”.

Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute based in London. Their mission is to help build a sustainably secure, prosperous, and just world by engaging governments, the private sector, civil society and its members in open debate and private discussions about the most significant developments in international affairs.

The President was welcomed at Chatham House by Research Director and Head of the Africa Programme at Chatham House, Dr Alex Vines, OBE.

The President addressed an audience comprising of policymakers, senior business representatives, diplomats, civil society members, youth, media, academics, and other experts.

In his address the President spoke about Seychelles’ approach and vision for sustainable development, where he impressed the need for building strong institutions, robust legal frameworks, mechanisms of accountability, and most importantly, the inclusion of citizens’ consultations.

“Periodic elections are one thing, but for us to sustain long term sustainable development, we need strong institutions. This will allow citizens to carry forward the country’s long-term vision and participate in nation-building; and translate sustainable development into something that has meaning for them”, said the President.

The President then took questions from the floor covering various topical issues including gender parity, commonwealth policy transfer, regional cooperation, climate change, the scourge of drugs, and parliamentary cohabitation.

In his concluding statement, President Faure stated “we are a small island nation, but we have a story to tell the world.”

