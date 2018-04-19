SunTrust Bank Nigeria has been granted 2 certifications today

1. ISO/IEC 20071:2013 Certification by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) Canada, a certification body and leading organization in audit management, systems and processes.

2. Payment card industry data security standard (PCIDSS) by Digital Jewels, an Information Value Chain Consulting and Capacity Building Firm with a focus on IT Governance, Risk & Compliance and deep competencies in Information Security, Information Assurance, Project Management, e-business & Knowledge Capacity Development.

While ISO/IEC27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems is the international best practice standard for information security which provides a set of standardized requirements for an information security management system, PCIDSS compliance is essential to any organization that processes, stores, and transports payment cards.

These certifications are in line with our ethos of securing our systems against cyber threats and a proof of our commitment to provide maximum protection for our client’s data.

These certifications by PECB & Digital Jewels are a clear indication of the strength of our investments in people, process and technology for enhancing the customer experience by improving adequate information security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of SunTrust Bank Nigeria Ltd.

Media Contact:

Raymond Onomerike

Corporate Services Executive

+2348023132353