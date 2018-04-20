Invitation to a press conference by the United Nations Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan

Dear All,
You are invited to attend the press conference by the United Nations Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan, Mr. Aristide Nononsi at the end of his visit to the country.
WHO: The United Nations Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan, Mr. Aristide Nononsi
Advertisement
WHEN: 02:00 p.m. Monday, 23 April 2018
WHERE: Meroe Conference Room, UNDP Compound, Gama’a Street, Khartoum
The United Nations Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan will share with the media his preliminary observations on the visit.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).
Media files
Download logo
Download logo
Advertisement