Public lecture on Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) at the University of Limpopo

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has partnered with the University of Limpopo for a public lecture on South Africa’s hosting of the 10th BRICS Summit.

Taking place under the theme: “BRICS in Africa: Collaboration, Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution”, the lecture is scheduled for Monday, 23 April 2018, and will be presented by Prof Anil Sooklal, Deputy Director-General for Asia and Middle East at DIRCO and BRICS Sherpa.

Prof. Sooklal will be joined by Mr Kenneth da Nobrega, Sous Sherpa for the Republic of Brazil and Mr Pavel Knyazev, Sous Sherpa for the Russian Federation. The public lecture takes place on the eve of the meeting of the BRICS Sherpas, planned for 24-26 April 2018 at the Mabula Lodge in Bela Bela, Limpopo.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 23 April 2018

Venue: Onkgopotse Tiro Hall, University of Limpopo, Turfloop

Time: 10h00 – 12h00 (media to arrive at 9h30)

