Review process underway for book on African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA)

A two-day workshop to review draft chapters of a book that documents the evolution of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) kicked off on Wednesday, 18 April 2018, at the United Nations Conference Centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The workshop is organized by the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC) in collaboration with the Centre for Trade Policy and Law (Carleton University, Canada).

Commenting on the relevance of the book, ATPC Coordinator, David Luke said, “This special project is designed to preserve a factual history of the fast-track negotiation process from its launch in 2015 to its conclusion in 2018.”

Mr. Luke also noted that the book, which is expected to be finalized and published later this year, will capture ‘phase one’ negotiations of the AfCFTA and establish a link to relevant foundational and legal documents related to the formal negotiations.

The book is expected to serve as a valuable resource for future negotiators, academics, researchers, and policy makers, and enhance a greater understanding of how the Agreement came about.

The project will also make a unique contribution to African Union Commission’s historical record of the overall continental integration process by including insights, perspectives, and anecdotes, from negotiators, advisors, and key decision makers, who were directly involved at critical points in the AfCFTA’s negotiation.

