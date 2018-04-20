Seychelles: President Faure meets Prime Minister Modi on the margins of the Executive Session of CHOGM 2018

President Danny Faure met with the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, in the margins of the Executive Session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), at Lancaster House this afternoon.

The two leaders reviewed the excellent bilateral relations that exist between the two nations and the forthcoming Joint Commission that will look at general cooperation in all sectors.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised his Government’s commitment to continue supporting Seychelles in socio-economic development, and that he is looking forward to welcoming President Faure to India in June.

President Faure expressed his appreciation for India’s continued support and commitment to take bilateral relations to new heights.

