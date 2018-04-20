South Africa: Committee Welcomes Investigation into misconduct at Eskom

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises was briefed by Eskom on its annual performance plan and financial report. The committee welcomed what it heard about interventions made by the new board. However, it cautioned that the power utility has presented beautiful annual reports in the past, and yet now finds itself on the verge of collapse. The committee, on the other hand, is looking for sustainability at Eskom.

The committee also noted with concern the amount of R13.5bn that municipalities owe the power utility. Eskom appealed to the committee for intervention on this matter, as it is beyond Eskom’s control.

The committee welcomed the ongoing investigation by Eskom into 239 cases of employee misconduct. The committee is pleased to hear that punitive steps are being taken against employees who have been involved in acts of corruption.

The committee said Eskom must take a decision about working with the state-owned mining company to source coal. Discussions need to take place between the board and management in order to capacitate the state-owned mining company, which is under the Department of Energy. The committee made these comments following recent media reports about certain power stations that are not receiving sufficient coal.

Briefing the committee, Eskom said it will be implementing lifestyle audits on employees and this was welcomed by the committee. The Chairperson for the committee, Ms Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, said proper steps and action must be taken against contractors who are not compliant. “Consequence management needs to be enforced when processes are being flouted,” she said.

On the matter of appointing new board members following the resignation of Mr Mark Lamberti, Ms Mnganga-Gcabashe said the minister will appear before the committee and explain the process of appointing new board members.

