South Africa: President Ramaphosa congratulates the new President of Cuba

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the new President of the Republic of Cuba, His Excellency Miguel Diaz-Canel, after the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power announced on 19 April 2018 that First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel will replace President Raul Castro as the President of the Council of State and of the country.

Cuba’s election process, which takes place every five years, concluded with the nomination and voting for the Council of State in the National Assembly on 18 April and the announcement on 19 April 2018. President Diaz-Canel was elected unanimously by the 605 members of the National Assembly.

Outgoing President Raul Castro will still be a member of the National Assembly and the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba.

President Ramaphosa, who just returned from the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London, congratulated the Cuban government and people on the successful conclusion of their election process and wished the new President of Cuba well with the task lying ahead. President Ramaphosa assured Cuba of South Africa’s continued support.

