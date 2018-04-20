Statement attributable to the Spokesperson of the Secretary-General on the death of H.E. Mr. Bernard Tanoh-Boutchoue, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to the United Nations:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of H.E. Mr. Bernard Tanoh-Boutchoue, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire to the United Nations.

The Secretary-General expresses his heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Tanoh-Boutchoue’s family and loved ones, as well as to the Government and people of Côte d’Ivoire.

Advertisement

The Secretary-General recalls with gratitude Ambassador Tanoh-Boutchoue’s excellent cooperation with the United Nations and his critical contribution to efforts to advance international peace and security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations – Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.