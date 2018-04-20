U.S.- Morocco Strategic Energy Working Group on Energy Cooperation

The U.S. Department of State hosted the second U.S.-Morocco Strategic Energy Working Group meeting in Washington, D.C. on April 19, 2018. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy Sandra Oudkirk and Director General Amina Benkhadra, National Bureau of Petroleum and Mines for Morocco, led the discussions.

Officials from the Department of Commerce also participated along with Moroccan delegation members from the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy, Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency, the Research Institute for Renewable Energy and New Energies, and the Embassy of Morocco in Washington D.C.

Discussions focused on recent developments in the Moroccan energy sector, including hydrocarbons exploration, renewables deployment, and energy efficiency; on-going Department of State and Commerce initiatives in Morocco; areas for collaboration including natural gas, energy efficiency, and renewables; and private sector investment opportunities in the energy field.

As its demand for energy rises, Morocco is working to attract U.S. investment to help meet the needs of its growing economy. The United States is an ideal partner for advancing Morocco’s energy security goals.

This event exemplifies the strong U.S.-Morocco bilateral relationship and the significant strides we have made in energy sector collaboration over the last few years.

