Zambia: Focus more on a sustainable future-Malanji

Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Joseph Malanji has said there is need to take action to promote clean energy, more sustainable methods to agriculture and transport for the protection and management of natural resources to ensure their sustainability for the future generation.

And Mr. Malanji has urged the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) summit to help implement the UN sustainable Development on exploitation of Zambia’s natural resources, which in many ways is a precursor to the environmental challenges including climate change that is now a reality of modern life.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said after attending a lunch at the on-going CHOGM Summit at Lancaster House that was hosted by Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson, MP, UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.

“It is our recommendation that enhanced action needs to be undertaken to tackle decisively the environmental degradation and waste fullness at natural resources which is so much a feature at our modern life. To redress the current challenges we need deliberate efforts to leave no one behind, by insuring that people in the developing world are not only informed on the challenges but that they should also be availed with viable alternative to the unsustainable exploitation at resources,” said Mr. Malanji.

The Minister further said Human Development should be pursued with close attention to the growing globe population and prosperity, saying “combined demand for natural resources in our livelihoods will ever rise in tandem if we have a result base management.”

Mr. Malanji underscored the importance of the ongoing initiatives such as the Queens Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) program and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) both at which Zambia has appended its signature.

