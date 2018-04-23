Africanews TV celebrates 2 years: 2016-2018

Within two years, Africanews (www.Africanews.com), the first pan-African and multilingual media outlet stands out among the media landscape on the continent. The channel is already a leading source of news for millions of Africans in search of a relevant and independent information.

Whether on television screens, on the website or through its mobile applications, Africanews has for the past two years been offering to its audience a credible and an unbiased pan-African information in French and in English, produced and realized by Africans, and broadcasted from the headquarters in Pointe-Noire.

After a successful launch in 2016 with two awards (“Best Launch” at the Grand Prix des Médias 2016 and “Best New Channel Launch” at the 2016 Content Innovation Awards), Africanews has maintained this excellence. Reports on the continent have seen strong growth and Africanews content delivery has been enriched with two new weekly magazines launched in 2017and 2018:

Advertisement

International Edition (https://goo.gl/yU3CNc), the press review of international news from a pan-African perspective

Inspire Middle East (https://goo.gl/GWcAMs), a window on the MENA region which takes viewers into the leading edge of innovations, be they technological, cultural or lifestyle-related.

Africanews will soon be launching Inspire Africa, highlighting millions of men and women who established Africa’s development and are driving the continent's growth, creativity and innovation. A programme broadcasts on Africanews and Euronews.

Africanews Audiences

The results of the latest Africascope 2017 * survey also underline the good performance of the channel since its launch, with an annual audience of 6.3 million people, up from 2016.

In French-speaking Africa, Africanews achieves its best scores, where its awareness rate now stands at 45%, reflected by a weekly audience of 3.2 million viewers.

Michael Peters, CEO of Euronews and President of Africanews

“From the beginning, Africanews has positioned itself as a news outlet with an editorial independence to provide informations, and for two years, our audience shows an ever increasing loyalty to this information broadcasted without any ideological preference nor nationalism, intended for the citizens of the continent”.

Africanews Distribution

In 2017, Africanews increased its distribution and is now available in 38 countries and 11.7 million homes ** in sub-Saharan Africa, thanks to the partnership with the leading pay-TV platforms of the continent ,including Canal+ Africa, Startimes, Azam TV and Kwesé TV.

Africanews online

Africanews expanded its digital offering in 2017 with the launch of its Apps (July for iOS devices and January 2018 for Android devices), allowing its audience to access the latest African and international news anywhere and anytime.

*Africascope 2017 survey (Kantar TNS)

**Source:Dataxis Q3.2017

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africanews.

For further information, please contact:

Press Office:

Solange Bodiong Chauwin

Communication Officer

t +33 (0)4 28 67 05 35

Solange.Bodi[email protected]

Follow us on Twitter @africanews and @euronews_group

About Africanews

Africanews (www.Africanews.com), launched in 2016 (digital in January, TV in April), stands out as the first pan-African multilingual media source produced simultaneously in French and English, and offering coverage of African and global news from a sub-Saharan perspective.

Today, Africanews TV is available in 38 countries and 11.7 million homes across sub-Saharan Africa thanks to major pay-tv players and national channels (partial broadcast). The Africanews signal covers sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean islands via two satellites: SES 4 and SES 5.

Africanews’ digital platforms, available around the world, highlight the challenges and opportunities of a connected Africa:

africanews.com (www.Africanews.com) has a responsive web design suited to all mobile, tablet and computer screens and has the added feature of adapting to the quality of the available connection;

two YouTube channels (in English (www.YouTube.com/africanews) and French (www.YouTube.com/africanewsfr) ) and Facebook (www.Facebook.com/africanews.channel) and Twitter accounts @africanews (https://Twitter.com/africanews) and @africanewsfr (https://Twitter.com/africanewsfr).

Africanews is a 100% Euronews subsidiary. Africanews adheres to the same editorial charter as its European sister channel, Euronews.