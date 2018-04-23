PHOTO NEWS RELEASE: Aliko Dangote visited Siemens Africa Booth at the ongoing Hannover Technology Fair in Germany

The Dangote Industries Limited Executive Delegation (http://Dangote.com) led by GP/CE, Aliko Dangote visited Siemens Africa Booth at the ongoing Hannover Technology Fair in Germany, a leading global trade fair for Industrial Technology, providing insights into the wave of Industrial revolution and how it is reshaping industries of the future.

Key discussions at the event centered on how Africa can ride the ongoing wave of technology enabled disruption to accelerate industrialization and deliver sustainable socio-economic development across the continent and indeed the world.

PHOTO CAPTION: President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, (second left);Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar V. G. Edwin (Left); Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG, Klaus Helmrich (Second right); and Managing Director/CEO, Siemens Nigeria, Mrs. Onyeche Tifase (right), yesterday at the Hannover Fair, Germany, the world's leading Trade Fair for Industrial Technology

