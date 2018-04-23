President Ramaphosa to Take Part in the Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika in Luanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit Luanda, Republic of Angola, where he will participate in the SADC Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for Tuesday, 24 April 2018.

The SADC Double Troika is comprised of the following countries: Republic of South Africa (Chair of SADC), Republic of Namibia (Deputy Chair), Kingdom of Swaziland (Outgoing Chair), Republic of Angola (Organ Chair), Republic of Zambia (Incoming Chair of Organ) and the United Republic of Tanzania (Outgoing Chair of Organ).

It is expected that the Double Troika Summit will consider the political and security environment of the SADC region, paying specific attention to the implementation of SADC decisions as they relate to the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Advertisement

The Double Troika Summit will be preceded by the Double Troika Ministerial Meeting on Monday, 23 April 2018. International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will lead the South African delegation at the Ministerial Meeting.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.