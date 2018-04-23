South Africa: Arts and Culture Committee Infuriated by Burning of the Mmabana Arts Centre

The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture has expressed its anger at the burning of the Mmabana Arts Centre in Mahikeng, North West.

It is believed that the building was looted and set alight by protesters on the evening of Thursday, 19 April 2018. The Mmabana Arts Centre was a popular tourist destination dedicated to showcasing the arts, crafts and cultures of not only the communities and towns in its immediate vicinity, but those in the entire North West region.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Xoliswa Tom, said that “while protesters have the right to voice their dissatisfaction, this should not be done by destroying properties, especially those which would deprive not only ourselves but future generations of the deep cultural experiences that the centre had to offer”.

