South Africa: Minister Mthethwa to pay special tribute to the Living Legends at Market Theatre, JHB

The Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Nathi Mthethwa will honour the enormous contribution of South Africa’s Living Legends to the Arts, Culture and Heritage sector and towards the development of Arts and Culture Industry in a one-night special performance on Monday 23 April 2018. The special tribute will be presented by the Department of Arts &Culture in partnership with the Market Theatre Foundation.

Hosted at the John Kani Theatre, the event will honour and celebrate both South Africa’s past and current legends with a compilation called, ‘Re go rwesha dipalakata’ – A Song for our Legends which will be a melting pot of the works that were created by Jonas Gwangwa; Fred Hagemann; Prof. Keorapetse Kgositsile; Abigail Kubeka; Joseph Louw; Peter Magubane; Miriam Makeba; Dorothy Masuka; Don Matera; Todd Matshikiza; Miriam Tladi; Dolly Rathebe; Caiphus Semenya and Adam Small. A piece of the works of each of these Legends selected from the body of work that they created over many years is included in the production.

This night of the Legends compilation is a mixture of music, song, spoken word and dance complemented by projection and photography. The Legends selected for this piece and their works is interwoven by various vignettes and montages that flow seamlessly from one to the next in logical sequence to provide an entertaining 90 minutes performance piece.

Prior to the Legends Tribute, Minister Mthethwa will also launch the Living Legends Legacy Trust Endowment Fund.

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date: 23 April 2018

Venue: John Kani Theatre – Market Theatre, Newtown Precinct, Johannesburg

Time: 18h00

