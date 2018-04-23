South Africa: Police Committee Dissuades Public Violence

The Portfolio Committee on Police has noted the incidents of public violence in North West province.

The committee calls on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to ensure that stability is restored and perpetrators of public violence and those damaging infrastructure are brought to book. Community members must at all times act within the permit of the law.

Despite any grievance that the community has, there are always acceptable processes to address those and find an amicable solution. “The looting and destruction of property undermines any legitimate concern that the community might have,” Mr Beukman said.

The committee has urged the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies to assure the public that necessary steps will be taken to maintain public peace and stability.

