The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Central Bank of Egypt and Government of Egypt to Host Inclusive Growth and Job Creation Conference in Egypt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Government of Egypt will co-host a high-level conference in Cairo on May 5-6, 2018, on promoting higher economic growth and job creation in Egypt.

The aim of this event is to recognize the successes in macroeconomic stabilization that Egypt has achieved, and to help in building consensus among stakeholders around the reforms needed going forward to attain higher and more inclusive growth and create jobs sustainably to meet the needs of Egypt’s young and growing population. The conference will aim to shed light on global best practices and successful relevant experiences that can help enhance Egypt’s homegrown structural reform agenda and address its medium-term challenges.

The conference will bring together international and Egyptian high-level policymakers and other experts to exchange perspectives, and to reflect on successful international reform experience and how these could be relevant in the Egyptian context.

Advertisement

Key topics to be discussed at the conference will include: macroeconomic stabilization as the foundation for inclusive growth and job creation; successful reform strategies and lessons from other countries; and policies to foster inclusive private sector-led growth. The concluding session, in which a broad cross-section of representatives from civil society, academia and the private sector are expected to participate, will aim to draw implications for Egypt’s goal of higher, inclusive and more sustainable growth.

His Excellency Prime Minister of Egypt Sherif Ismail, IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton, CBE Governor Tarek Amer and Egypt’s Minister of Finance Amr El Garhy will be among the speakers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).