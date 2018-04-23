U.S. Embassy Brings Egyptians and Americans Together to Celebrate 2018 Earth Day

The U.S. Embassy in Cairo celebrated Earth Day 2018 on April 22 by bringing together interested Egyptians and Americans at the American Center at the Maadi Public Library for an environmental “Teach-In.” The event featured a film showing and panel discussion, with the purpose of raising awareness of today’s environmental challenges and celebrating progress in environmental protection, as well as an exhibition of artwork and consumer products created from recycled plastics.

Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger welcomed experts from non-governmental organizations, the plastics industry, as well as entrepreneurs and academics to focus attention on this year’s global Earth Day topic “Ending Plastic Pollution.” According to Goldberger, “The U.S. Embassy is working with Egyptian partners to encourage environmental protection and sustainable development.” Referring to the Egyptian panelists and exhibitors, Goldberger praised the efforts of those in Egypt who are rising to the challenge to protect Egypt’s environment and natural heritage.

Participants viewed an Arabic-subtitled version of the film “A Plastic Ocean,” which talks about the damaging global impact of mismanaged waste and marine debris including microplastics on the marine ecosystem. This was followed by a presentation via videoconference on transboundary water cooperation by American geologist, internationally renowned U.S water expert and long time U.S. government science advisor Dr. Charles Lawson. As Lawson noted, water pollution doesn’t recognize boundaries and all countries need to work cooperatively to protect shared water resources. Following Lawson’s presentation, a number of Egyptians engaged in a panel discussion that highlighted the innovative efforts of local stakeholders in the fight against plastic pollution.

On the occasion of Earth Day 2018, the U.S. Embassy in Cairo salutes all those in the Egyptian public and private sector as well as civil society who are working to keep Egypt’s air, land and water clean.

