United Nations Human Rights Chief to conduct follow-up visit to Ethiopia and African Union (22-25 April)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein on Sunday begins his second official visit to Ethiopia, at the invitation of the Government. During his visit, he will also take part in a high-level dialogue between the African Union and the UN Human Rights Office.

High Commissioner Zeid last visited Ethiopia in May 2017, when he met the then Prime Minister and other high-ranking Ethiopian officials and civil society members to discuss the human rights situation in the country and the work of the UN Human Rights East Africa Regional Office. The Government of Ethiopia earlier this year invited Zeid to conduct a follow-up visit to the country.

During his four-day visit, Zeid is due to meet with the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as well as other high-level officials, the Speaker of the House of People’s Representatives and the Chairperson of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, representatives of civil society and Government critics who have recently been released from prison.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, 24 April, Zeid will deliver opening remarks and participate in the African Union-United Nations High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights, to be held from 8h30 at the AUC Small Conference Hall 2 in Addis Ababa. AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and Zeid will conduct a joint press briefing at 13h30 at the end of the dialogue.

At 16h00 on Tuesday, the High Commissioner will deliver a lecture at Addis Ababa University.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).