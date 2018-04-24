British Embassy celebrates HM Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday in Ethiopia

At the colourful gathering, addressing nearly 600 guests, Ambassador Susanna Moorehead said:

“Many Ethiopian friends and colleagues see this as a pivotal moment in this country’s rich and proud history. As Prime Minister Abiy sad in his inaugural address, it is a new opportunity for Ethiopia to re-focus on freedom and establishing justice, to re-engage young people and women in building this country, and to listen to the people so that Ethiopians can – and I quote – “all work together in a new spirit going forward”.

The United Kingdom very much welcomes Ethiopia grasping these opportunities. Prime Minister Abiy has called on development partners to continue to walk alongside Ethiopia in these times of change. I am proud to say that Britain is already doing that and will continue to do so.”

Advertisement

Speaking about the African Union, and Chairperson Faki’s commitment to address some of the most inexorable conflicts in the world, including South Sudan, Somalia and the DRC, Ambassador Moorehead said:

“All of these conflicts represent development in reverse, not the progress that Africa’s youth demands and deserves. I and Her Majesty’s Government are clear. Such vision and challenges cannot be addressed alone. Partnership is critical. Our efforts must be collective if we are to prevail. And as we leave the European Union, our relationship with Africa will grow in importance.

The wise African proverb – If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together – is more relevant than ever today.”

Ambassador Susanna extended her sincere gratitude to Gold sponsors renewable energy company Globeleq, as well as to Diageo, Crown Agents, Kefi Minerals, Cluff Geothermal, Pittards Leather, Rolls Royce and IDS for being sponsors of the event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British Embassy Addis Ababa.