Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy Inaugurates High-Tech Satchmo Center

The U.S. Embassy will officially inaugurate a new engagement-focused facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology called the Satchmo Center, located inside the Embassy’s premises on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

The Satchmo Center, whose primary purpose is to support engagement with Ethiopians on issues related to American culture, society and policies, is equipped with some of the latest technologies, such as a new interactive wall screen, a 3D printer, video conferencing facilities, a view sonic display kiosk, and media lab video production equipment, including a green screen and sound system. The Center is open to public.

U.S. Ambassador Michael Raynor will inaugurate the Center in the presence of distinguished guests, members and the media.

The Center was named after the influential African-American trumpeter, composer and singer- Louis Daniel Armstrong, nicknamed the Satchmo.

Venue: American Embassy, Entoto

Time: Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 5:00 pm

