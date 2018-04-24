Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations provides Training for Libyan Officials in Communication and reporting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) concluded a ten-day training program to officers from the Libyan Ministry of Agriculture, Animal and Marine Wealth. This program, delivered from 09 to 19 April, focused on communication and data collection, in line with the recently announced program related to strengthening national capacities in the agricultural sector in Libya.

Mr. Michael Hage, FAO sub-regional coordinator for North Africa, inaugurated the program by affirming FAO’s readiness to contribute towards strengthening the capacity of national counterparts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The training program focused on two main components, communication and statistics and data collection.

In addition to the theoretical aspect, the training program provided the participants with a hands-on experience in using FAO tools in statistics and data collection, which will enable them to perform their duties with a high level of professionalism.

These training sessions are part of a two-year ambitious training project, covering various topics such as: learning needs assessment; learning plan designing and learners’ evaluation; veterinary service planning, development and management; fisheries law enforcement planning and strategy development; agriculture sector planning and organizational restructuring; plant production and plant protection; integrated pest management; mapping of natural resources using GIS and Remote Sensing Technology; agricultural marketing and market infrastructure; agricultural policy development; support, analysis and evaluation, in addition to other Food and Agriculture related fields.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).