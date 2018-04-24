GE Power awards R30Million of Student Bursaries in Partnership with ESKOM

GE Power grants 60 needs-based bursaries to deserving students from Mpumalanga province

Bursary to cover books, tuition, accommodation and stipend for all recipients

Bursary to run for a period of 4 years.

GE’s Steam Power business (NYSE: GE) (www.GEPower.com/steam) in collaboration with ESKOM (www.ESKOM.co.za), South Africa’s power utility company, has awarded needs-based bursaries worth up to 30 Million rands to sixty students from the Mpumalanga province. The bursaries which will run for a period of four years, will cover accommodation costs, books and a living stipend. Eskom, on their part, has donated laptops to each of the bursary recipients.

“GE’s Steam Power business believes firmly in supporting the South African government’s commitment to skills development and we are proud to be a key participant of this initiative. We understand the importance of ensuring that the future generation of engineers, technicians and scientists have access to the training and support that they need to develop and contribute to the development of the country” said Lee Dawes, General Manager, GE Steam Power in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The 60 students who are from Ehlanzeni, Gert Sibande and Nkangala district respectively, will study at more than 10 higher learning institutions across the country.

Advertisement

“The future of the African continent is reliant on skills especially in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and these bursaries will ensure great progression of empowering the youth of Mpumalanga”, said Nthabiseng Kubheka, GE Steam Power Project Director at Kusile Power Plant. “This initiative is one of many programs that GE’s Steam Power business is implementing to empower the youth with skills especially in communities where we work” she added.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Executive Mayor of the Nkangala District, Cllr Linah Malatjie said “We commend you for a job well done and encourage you to maintain your spirit of hard work, dedication and commitment. We are planting a seed towards ensuring an improved level of the graduate professional base in the district. We will achieve this through ensuring that education remains at the apex of our priorities in moving our district forward, and this bursary initiative reflects this commitment.”

GE Power’s Steam Power business and the South African government, through the Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative South Africa (Asgi SA), have collaborated to establish a graduate development programme with 155 trainees in various fields of engineering in both Kusile and Medupi Projects and was awarded the Best Training Programme (Large Company) at the recently held Skills Development Summit in Johannesburg.

GE’s Steam Power is committed to supporting South Africa’s power development priorities and building the next generation of South African engineers in the local communities where it operates.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GE.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Ezeh

GE Power Communications Leader,

GE Africa

+234 7031779857

[email protected]

Lerato Molebatsi

Head, Govt. Affairs & Communications

GE South Africa

+ 27 82 874 1087

[email protected]

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) (www.GE.com) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the “GE Store,” through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.GE.com

About GE Power

GE Power (www.GEPower.com) is a world energy leader that provides technology, solutions and services across the entire energy value chain from the point of generation to consumption. We are transforming the electricity industry by uniting all the resources and scale of the world’s first Digital Industrial company. Our customers operate in more than 150 countries, and together we power more than a third of the world to illuminate cities, build economies and connect the world.