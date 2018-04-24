Libya: Elections should be held by end of 2018, say Members of the European Parliament

In their recommendation on Libya, passed by 45 votes to 0, with 4 abstentions, Foreign Affairs MEPs call on the EU Council, Commission and External Action Service to:

ensure the strongest support for the UN Action Plan for Libya – currently the only possible framework for a solution to the crisis;

back elections being held in Libya by the end of 2018;

make sure a transitional arrangement is agreed before the elections to strengthen new government’s legitimacy;

support a National Conference being held inside Libya aimed at achieving an agreement between the different Libyan parties on the next steps to complete the transition;

ensure that Libyans drive the stabilisation process and decide about the future form of their state;

grant that the EU funds are effectively deployed in projects that help the Libyan population and civil society.

Smugglers’ business model should be disrupted

The protection of migrants and refugees in Libya and their conditions in detention centres should be improved and the capacity on search and rescue of people in distress increased, MEPs recommend. They also ask the EU Council, Commission and External Action Service to step up international efforts to dismantle migrant smuggling and human trafficking networks and disrupt the business model of traffickers and smugglers.

Quote

Parliament’s rapporteur Pier Antonio Panzeri (S&D, IT) said: “With this report, we did not confine ourselves to providing a realistic picture of the situation in Libya; we wanted to set out the path that we should be following to try to get out of the current crisis. The process of reconstruction in Libya should be framed as part of a broader regional strategy to tackle many problems, such as the disarmament of the militia, immigration and violations of human rights”.

Next steps

The full house is expected to vote on the final text at its May plenary session in Strasbourg.