President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani to meet Prime Minister of Tunisia Youssef Chaded in Brussels

European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani, will welcome the Prime Minister of Tunisia, Youssef Chaded, at the European Parliament in Brussels tomorrow (April 24, 2018) at 18:00.

The meeting will follow up on the meeting of Tajani and Chaded in Tunis on 31 October last year where President Tajani met the highest levels of government and representatives of civil society over a two day visit.

In view of the meeting with Prime Minister Chaded, President Tajani declared:

“In my last meeting with Prime Minister Chaded, we both underlined our sterling relationship as the means to overcome our challenges: economic development, solutions to unemployment, security and the strategic management of migration flows.

Tunisia is an example to others in the region. We must act together for stability in the Mediterranean. The Tunisian efforts on Libya show us that political solutions can go far also to manage migration. We have a moral obligation to fight the traffic of human beings as much as we have to manage migration flows.

The European Union and Tunisia are tied in a common destiny. It is now imperative that we follow up on our commitments and step up our ambition to work in partnership.”

The meeting of the two leaders will be followed by a press point at 18:30 outside the Grand Salon Protocolaire of the European Parliament at level 9, PHS.

