President Ramaphosa arrives in Luanda ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Double Troika Extraordinary Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, 24 April 2018, arrived in Luanda, Republic of Angola, where he is leading a South African Government delegation to the Extraordinary Summit of the SADC Double Troika.



The SADC Double Troika is comprised of the following countries: Republic of South Africa (Chair of SADC), Republic of Namibia (Deputy Chair), Kingdom of Swaziland (Outgoing Chair), Republic of Angola (Organ Chair), Republic of Zambia (Incoming Chair of Organ) and the United Republic of Tanzania (Outgoing Chair of Organ).

The Extraordinary Summit of the Double Troika is expected to consider the political and security environment in the SADC region, paying specific attention to the implementation of SADC decisions relating to the Kingdom of Lesotho and the preparations for elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Summit will also review the prevailing political and security developments in the Republic of Madagascar.

The Extraordinary Summit was preceded by the Double Troika Ministerial Meeting which took place today. International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu led the South African delegation at the Ministerial Meeting, joined by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Deputy Minister Ellen Molekane.

