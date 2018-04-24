South Africa: Corruption, maladministration under spotlight during the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) consultative stakeholder meeting

The Gauteng Provincial Government in partnership with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 host a consultative stakeholder engagement forum in Newtown, Johannesburg.

The stakeholder engagement forum will be held under the theme “Working together towards ridding society of corruption, malpractice and maladministration.” The meeting is aimed at enhancing the SIU’s partnership with various stakeholders and improving communication through dialogue. Gauteng Premier, David Makhura will deliver a keynote address. In addition, the head of Special Investigating Unit, Advocate Andy Mothibi, will also address the meeting.

Other participants include senior Gauteng Provincial Government officials, members of the Provincial Legislature, Members of the Executive Council, Members of Gauteng Ethics and Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, Mayors and representatives from various civil society organisations, organised business and Chapter 9 institutions.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event as follows:

Venue: Turbine Hall, Newtown

Date: Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Time: 08:30

