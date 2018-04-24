South Africa: Minister Davies to address a dialogue session on rural and township economy in Atlantis

Minister Davies to address a dialogue session on rural and township economy in Atlantis:

Members of the media are invited to a dialogue session on the Rural and Township Industrial Economy Programme that will be addressed by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies

DATE: 24 April 2018

TIME: 08:00

VENUE: South African Renewable Energy Business Incubator (SAREBI)

Corner Neil Hare Road and John Dreyer Street, Atlantis, Cape Town

The objective of the session is to create a platform for collaboration between the public and the private sector in developing support mechanisms for the rural and township economy.

The dialogue session will serve as a platform to deliberate on topical issues that impact on the rural and township economy. It will allow the gathering of intellectuals, specialists, academia, the public and private sector and individuals that have been involved in various initiatives pertinent to the industrial development of the rural and township economy.

