South Africa: .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) and Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC) collaborate to offer a first of its kind Domain Name Registration Platform for Registered Companies

South African companies now have an opportunity to register domain names at cost price through the Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC).

Through a first of its kind innovation, the .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) and CIPC have collaborated to develop a system that integrates company registration and domain name registration. This partnership makes it easier and more convenient for users of the CIPC platform to register .ZA domain names that match their company names.

The cost of domain registration on this platform is only R51.75, this being the current cost price charged to ZACR’s accredited registrars. In an effort to afford CIPC users the added service of .ZA domain name registration, CIPC has therefore been accredited as a non-commercial .ZA registrar.

To mark this milestone, Telecommunications and Postal Services Deputy Minister, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will officially launch Domain Name Registration Platform. The launch will include a live demonstration of the platform and SMMEs will also be able to register their domain names onsite.

“The partnership between CIPC and the ZADNA is in line with the National Integrated White Paper Policy that alludes to SMME development and support. This collaboration will enable SMME’s to be able to have a domain name and website at the onset of company registration thereby supporting SMME’s development,” says Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Members of the media are hereby invited to the launch as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Time: 08h30 for 09h00

Venue: Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel, Sandton

