The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will tomorrow hold a hearing with the South African Airways (SAA) on their annual report, financial statements, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure for the 2016/17 financial year.

Details of the meeting:

Date: Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Time: 10:00

Venue: E249, 2nd floor, New Wing Building

Advertisement

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.