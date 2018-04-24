The Netherlands Ambassador celebrates good relations with Kenya on King’s Day

On the occasion of King’s Day, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Frans Makken and Mrs Lina Stam-Makken, will host a Cocktail Reception on Friday 27 April 2018 at 17.00 hrs (speeches start at 17.45 hrs).

BACKGROUND

On the 27th of April, the people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands celebrate King’s Day, which marks the birth of our Head of State: HRH King Willem-Alexander. King’s Day is a national holiday that is not only celebrated in the Netherlands, but also by Dutch communities abroad like in Kenya, where there is a sizeable Dutch community.

For the Netherlands’ Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Frans Makken, it is also a day to celebrate the long and cordial relationship between the Netherlands and Kenya. This year marks the 54th anniversary of that relationship which has grown and evolved over time.

And there is good news: our trade policies are bearing fruit. A recent report of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that The Netherlands was Kenya’s second export destination in January 2018. Over 125 Dutch companies are registered in Kenya, creating employment for thousands of Kenyans. A recent survey among Dutch companies in Kenya showed that 80 per cent of them are planning to expand their operations in the country, reflecting Kenya’s economic potential and promising even stronger trade ties between Kenya and the Netherlands.

Members of the press who are interested in covering the King’s Day reception have to register for the event ultimately by the 26th of April at 15:00. To register contact: [email protected].

For security reasons, access to the reception will only be given to those members of the press who have registered for the event and can present a valid photo ID.

