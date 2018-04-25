Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with the President of The Gambia

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia. The President discussed his expectations for the upcoming donors conference on The Gambia in Brussels in support of the country’s National Development Plan.

The Secretary-General congratulated the Republic of The Gambia for progress made since the political transition, and underscored the importance of sustainable development and peace consolidation. He also reiterated the solidarity and continued support of the United Nations with the Government and People of The Gambia.

